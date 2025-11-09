Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Damage Reported As Russians Attack Odesa Region With Drones Overnight

Damage Reported As Russians Attack Odesa Region With Drones Overnight


2025-11-09 03:06:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook.

“Private residential houses, a garage, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A fire broke out,” the statement said.

The fire has been extinguished.

Read also: Russian drone attacks medical facility in Kherson

As Ukrinform reported, on November 7, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Odesa region with strike drones.

MENAFN09112025000193011044ID1110316016



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search