Belgium’s military encourages teens to join voluntary army service
(MENAFN) Belgium has sent letters to 149,000 of its 17-year-olds, promoting the benefits of a voluntary year of military service once they turn eighteen, according to reports. Defence Minister Theo Francken announced the initiative, which he introduced shortly after his appointment in February as a means to address personnel shortages and strengthen the country’s reserve forces. Last month, parliament approved legislation allowing personalized letters to be sent to minors.
“149,000 letters were sent out yesterday. All 17-year-olds in the country are being encouraged to learn about Defense in general and the voluntary military service year in particular. Let’s go!” Francken posted on social media Saturday, sharing photos of boxes filled with the envelopes.
While participation is voluntary, critics warn the program could pave the way for a return to mandatory service. Francken has rejected these claims, asserting that “the army can’t handle that logistically.”
Belgium plans to expand its forces over the next decade to 34,500 active personnel, 12,800 reservists, and 8,500 civilian staff. The ministry’s 2026 recruitment targets include at least 4,800 new positions across the military, reserves, and civilian support roles. Volunteer candidates aged 18–25 will initially be offered 500 reservist spots, earning a net monthly salary of $2,100.
Similar youth recruitment measures are being adopted in other EU nations. The Netherlands now sends teenagers questionnaires to gauge interest in defense roles, Sweden reinstated conscription in 2017, and Germany is considering a lottery system to require 18-year-old males to serve if volunteer numbers fall short.
The initiative forms part of broader EU defense planning, which Brussels frames as a deterrent against alleged Russian aggression. Moscow, however, denies any hostile intentions toward the EU or NATO and accuses Western leaders of exaggerating threats for domestic political and economic purposes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently described EU militarization as driven by a “Russophobic frenzy,” warning the bloc risks sliding into what he called a “Fourth Reich.”
