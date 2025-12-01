403
Russia denounces Ukrainian ‘terrorist attacks’ on energy sites
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly condemned what it calls Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” targeting critical energy infrastructure in the Black Sea region. In recent days, explosives-laden sea drones struck two Gambian-flagged oil tankers near Türkiye and hit a key Russian crude hub along the Black Sea coast.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that “the civilian energy infrastructure that was attacked plays an important role in ensuring global energy security,” and stressed that it has never been subject to international sanctions. According to her, “the Kiev regime’s special services have effectively claimed responsibility for the said acts” of sabotage, citing footage circulated by Ukrainian media. Reports from several outlets indicate that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy likely carried out the strikes on Friday using Sea Baby naval drones.
Zakharova suggested that these attacks were intended to distract the Ukrainian public amid a major corruption scandal involving senior officials, as well as ongoing military setbacks against Russian forces. In parallel, Türkiye condemned the strikes in its exclusive economic zone, with Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli noting that the “incidents… posed serious risks to navigation, human life, property, and the environment,” while emphasizing that all parties were being engaged to “prevent the spread of war and further escalation in the Black Sea.”
The vessels targeted, the Kairos and the Virat, are listed on Western sanctions for allegedly transporting Russian oil in violation of restrictions. Moscow denies operating any fleet to bypass these sanctions. Both ships were reportedly heading to the Russian port of Novorossiysk at the time of the attacks. Separately, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry condemned a drone strike the previous day on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s infrastructure in southern Russia, which transports Kazakh crude.
