Macron announces plans to extend phone bar to high schools
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday plans to expand the existing mobile phone ban in schools from middle schools to high schools, according to reports.
"We removed phones from middle schools. We will likely extend this to high schools next school year," Macron said during remarks to readers of Ebra group newspapers in Mirecourt, located in northeastern Vosges. He added that Education Minister Edouard Geffray “is currently looking into this.”
Macron emphasized the importance of schools as spaces for learning and social interaction, noting growing concerns over loneliness and mental health challenges among young people. "It’s the place where you learn, and it’s the place where you interact," he stated.
On the topic of foreign influence, Macron cautioned against underestimating external threats to France’s political system. He described an ongoing “information war being conducted by foreign powers” and declined to offer what he called “empty reassurance,” highlighting the country’s current period of significant upheaval and uncertainty.
He also called on the French population to strengthen the nation “militarily and technologically” in response to these challenges.
