Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter List Fraud Against Minorities In Bihar

Allegations of Voter Disenfranchisement in Bihar

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that names of hundreds of voters, particularly from Dalit, backward class, and minority communities, were removed from electoral rolls in Bihar's Jamui district without notice, calling it a "heartbreaking and shameful tragedy for democracy."

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "Today, I introduced the world to some people from Dharampur village in Jamui district of Bihar--what's happening to them is the most heartbreaking and shameful tragedy for democracy. Despite submitting forms and necessary documents, the names of many villagers were removed from the voter list without any notice or reason."

Targeting of Specific Communities Alleged

This comes after Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He cited examples of affected villagers, including a differently-abled citizen. "Dilip Yadav, a differently-abled citizen who struggles even to move around--his name was struck off along with his entire family, marked as 'absent.' Sunita Devi, Bunty Kumar, Qayam Ansari--all their stories are the same: no hearing, no action," Gandhi said on X.

He alleged voter list manipulation, claiming hundreds were "pushed out" for not supporting the BJP-led NDA. The Lok Sabha LoP further said, "Many old names were forcibly erased, and the names of many first-time young voters weren't even added--hundreds of people have been pushed out of democracy. Because they are Dalits, backward classes, or minorities. Because they probably won't vote for the BJP and its NDA allies."

'Vote Theft' and the Fight for Democracy

Calling the removal of names an act of "vote theft," Rahul Gandhi said, "This is the real vote theft--erasing people's voices, rights, and very presence. And this isn't just Dharampur; it's become the story of every village in Bihar."

He vowed the struggle would continue, asserting that the constitutional right to "one person, one vote" must always be protected. The Congress leader added, "But this fight won't stop. The greatest right given by the Constitution, democracy's greatest weapon--one person, one vote--will continue to be defended in this ongoing struggle."

Appeal to Youth and Haryana Fraud Claims

On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence.

He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into a loss. While addressing a press conference 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss" (ANI)

