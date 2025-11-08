In Panama Los Robles Proudly Celebrates The 72Nd Anniversary Of Its Francisca C. De Sierra School

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The township of Los Robles, in the district of Aguadulce, is in celebration mode. From Friday until Monday, November 10, the community is dressed in its finest to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Francisca C. de Sierra School, an educational center that has been a pillar in the formation of generations and a symbol of the township's development. The celebration program is full of color, tradition and patriotic pride, with cultural, civic and folkloric activities that reflect the cheerful and hardworking identity of Los Robles. The festivities kicked off Friday night with a torchlight procession, which illuminated the streets as an emblem of unity and hope for the entire school community.

On Saturday, November 8th, starting at 9:00 pm, one of the most anticipated moments will take place: the coronation of Queen Hilary Maibel Ortega Villega, who will wear the royal sash representing the elegance and charisma of the youth of Roble. On Sunday the 9th, the streets will be filled with music, color and patriotism with the grand civic parade starting at 8:00 am, followed by the typical parade at 3:00 pm, with the participation of schools, cultural groups and folk dances from all over the region.

The grand finale will be on Monday, November 10, the central day of the celebrations, which will begin with a traditional mass and official ceremonies at 10:00 am, followed by a folkloric gathering at noon and a grand horseback parade at 3:00 pm, where the participation of riders from different parts of the country is expected. The November 10th Committee 2025–2026 invited the entire community and the general public to join the celebration, to celebrate together the history, traditions and commitment to education that make Los Robles a district that exemplifies identity and national pride.