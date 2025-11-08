Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Panama Woman Arrested For Alleged Land Sale Fraud -

2025-11-08 11:15:01
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A 40-year-old woman was apprehended by National Police units in the San Antonio sector of the Barrio Balboa district, La Chorrera district, for the alleged crime against economic assets in the form of fraud and other scams. This woman, who has an arrest warrant, allegedly operated by selling land without property titles, causing an approximate economic loss of $9,000. This person was placed under the orders of the appropriate authorities.

Newsroom Panama

