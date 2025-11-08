Kazakh Remittances From Georgia Surge In September
Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers from Georgia amounted to 704.55 million tenge ($1.3 million), up 27.8 percent from 551.38 million tenge ($1 million) recorded in August.
Georgia accounted for 3.4 percent of the total value of international remittances received in Kazakhstan in September, an increase from 2.6 percent in August, positioning it as the eighth-largest source country by volume.
Overall, Kazakhstan received 48,000 transactions from abroad via IMTS in September, with a total value of 20.4 billion tenge ($38.3 million). Compared to August 2025, the number of incoming transfers fell by 0.8 percent, while the total value of transactions declined by 2 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment