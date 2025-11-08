Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025


2025-11-08 07:00:29
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Criolo's extra“50 anos” date takes Circo Voador (20:00), Zé Ramalho plays Qualistage (21:30), and Blue Note pairs Alegria's“Tribute to Sade” (20:00) with Sete Cabeças revisiting“Acústico MTV” classics (22:30). Also in Lapa, Rio Scenarium books Casuarina (from 20:00), while Carioca da Gema hosts J. P. Silva at 20:30.

Top Picks Tonight Criolo -“50” (extra date) at Circo Voador (20:00)
  • Why picked: Milestone hometown show from a Brazilian icon in Lapa's legendary pavilion.
  • Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)
  • Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
  • Tickets: Eventim. Post: @circovoador
Zé Ramalho at Qualistage (21:30)
  • Why picked: A master of MPB/nordestino songbook in a modern arena room-big sing-alongs.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster. Venue: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Alegria -“Tribute to Sade” at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: Smooth, elegant set to ease into Saturday-seated, beachfront jazz room.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website/Tickets: Blue Note shows. Eventim
Sete Cabeças -“Revisitando Acústicos” at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: Late nightcap-Brazilian 2000s“Acústico MTV” classics reimagined, steps from the beach.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note shows (08/11)
Also notable
  • Casuarina - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla event. Venue hub
  • J. P. Silva - Carioca da Gema (20:30) - Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Official shows page (08/11). Home
Suggested route

Lapa → Copacabana loop: Start 20:00 with Criolo at Circo Voador, then ride 25–30 min to Blue Note for the 22:30 Sete Cabeças late set. If you prefer Barra, anchor Zé Ramalho (21:30) and finish with a beachside drink.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Copacabana and Lapa; Metro works pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • For Lapa after midnight, keep phones/wallets secured and set a clear meetup spot.

Listings gathered for Saturday, November 8, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

