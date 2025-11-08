Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Criolo's extra“50 anos” date takes Circo Voador (20:00), Zé Ramalho plays Qualistage (21:30), and Blue Note pairs Alegria's“Tribute to Sade” (20:00) with Sete Cabeças revisiting“Acústico MTV” classics (22:30). Also in Lapa, Rio Scenarium books Casuarina (from 20:00), while Carioca da Gema hosts J. P. Silva at 20:30.



Why picked: Milestone hometown show from a Brazilian icon in Lapa's legendary pavilion.

Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)

Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro) Tickets: Eventim. Post: @circovoador



Why picked: A master of MPB/nordestino songbook in a modern arena room-big sing-alongs.

Start: 21:30

Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca Tickets: Ticketmaster. Venue: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co



Why picked: Smooth, elegant set to ease into Saturday-seated, beachfront jazz room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website/Tickets: Blue Note shows. Eventim



Why picked: Late nightcap-Brazilian 2000s“Acústico MTV” classics reimagined, steps from the beach.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: Blue Note shows (08/11)



Casuarina - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla event. Venue hub J. P. Silva - Carioca da Gema (20:30) - Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Official shows page (08/11). Home

Lapa → Copacabana loop: Start 20:00 with Criolo at Circo Voador, then ride 25–30 min to Blue Note for the 22:30 Sete Cabeças late set. If you prefer Barra, anchor Zé Ramalho (21:30) and finish with a beachside drink.



Registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Copacabana and Lapa; Metro works pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. For Lapa after midnight, keep phones/wallets secured and set a clear meetup spot.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Saturday, November 8, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.