Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025
Why picked: Milestone hometown show from a Brazilian icon in Lapa's legendary pavilion.
Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)
Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Eventim. Post: @circovoador
Why picked: A master of MPB/nordestino songbook in a modern arena room-big sing-alongs.
Start: 21:30
Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
Tickets: Ticketmaster. Venue: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Why picked: Smooth, elegant set to ease into Saturday-seated, beachfront jazz room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website/Tickets: Blue Note shows. Eventim
Why picked: Late nightcap-Brazilian 2000s“Acústico MTV” classics reimagined, steps from the beach.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note shows (08/11)
Casuarina - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla event. Venue hub
J. P. Silva - Carioca da Gema (20:30)
- Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Official shows page (08/11). Home
Lapa → Copacabana loop: Start 20:00 with Criolo at Circo Voador, then ride 25–30 min to Blue Note for the 22:30 Sete Cabeças late set. If you prefer Barra, anchor Zé Ramalho (21:30) and finish with a beachside drink.Getting around & quick tips
Registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Copacabana and Lapa; Metro works pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
For Lapa after midnight, keep phones/wallets secured and set a clear meetup spot.
Listings gathered for Saturday, November 8, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
