Stan Taylor Launches The Black Book Of Power, Calling For A Consciousness Shift As 60,000 Readers Embrace Counter-Manipulation Training

Wellington, FL, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and communications specialist Stan Taylor announces growing sales of his book, The Black Book of Power, a study of psychological manipulation, power dynamics, and persuasion psychology. The book examines how influence techniques are used in politics, business, and media-and how individuals can learn to see and understand them.

The Black Book of Power by Stan Taylor

A Career Built on Understanding Power

Stan Taylor spent 23 years engineering public opinion for politicians and Fortune 500 companies. He knows which words make people buy, which images make them vote, and which fears keep them compliant. Now he's teaching these same techniques to the people who've been on the receiving end.

His book, The Black Book of Power, has sold 60,000 copies in only a few months, not as a self-help manual promising happiness, but as a system that delivers something more valuable: the ability to see the machinery.

“I have fingerprints on major manipulations of public opinion since 1998,” Taylor writes in his introduction.“I'm done building prisons. Now I'm handing out keys.”

A Voice for the“Late-Stage Phoenix”

The book resonates most powerfully with what Taylor calls“Late-Stage Phoenixes”-professionals over 45 who've played by the rules and lost. These readers are seeking a way to rebuild after decades spent working inside systems that no longer serve them.

The data backs their fury. Research from MIT and Northwestern University shows that a 50-year-old entrepreneur is 2.2 times more likely to build a successful company than a 30-year-old. At age 60, that success rate triples. The most successful businesses are often started by people who've accumulated enough experience to understand where the real decisions are made.

The Transformations

Taylor's readers report specific, measurable transformations within 72 hours of starting the book. A senior engineer at Microsoft decoded what he calls the“Shadow Organization Chart,” the real power structure invisible on official documents. After two promotions, he said,“The game was never about competence but about understanding who actually makes decisions and what they really want.”

A real estate broker in Phoenix increased her closing rate from 12% to 47% after implementing the“Identity-Based Pricing” framework. She stopped selling houses and started selling membership in an identity. She explains how she now“recruits believers.”

The most profound shifts happen in personal relationships. Readers describe becoming“emotionally bulletproof” after learning what Taylor calls the“Marble Statue Protocol,” a method for making manipulation attempts slide off like water on stone. One verified buyer shared,“My ex-wife's guilt trips used to destroy me for days. Now I watch them bounce off like I'm behind glass.”

Counter-Manipulation Defense Training

The book functions as what Taylor calls“Counter-Manipulation Defense Training.”



Chapter 2 dissects how Edward Bernays' techniques for manufacturing consent evolved into modern propaganda techniques and media manipulation.



Chapter 7 reveals the“Ten Primal Hungers” that drive every human decision.

Chapter 14 maps the invisible power networks that actually run organizations-an essential concept for understanding modern influence systems.



Taylor calls this work pattern recognition-the ability to see how power operates beneath appearances.

An Ethical Response to Manipulation

Taylor argues that teaching conscious manipulation is the only ethical response to a world where everyone is being manipulated unconsciously.

“You're already being played,” he writes.“The only question is whether you'll learn to see the game board.”

At the center of the book is the 72-Hour Phoenix Protocol, the core transformation framework. It demands what Taylor calls“sacred violence against your old patterns.” Readers are asked to identify and dismantle the inner voice that keeps them small. Taylor calls this internal saboteur“The Parasite”-a collection of beliefs that make people accept less than they deserve.

Before readers can wield power, they must stop hemorrhaging it. The 21-Day Empathy Protocol rewires what Taylor calls "the bleeding wound of empathy"-the tendency to absorb everyone else's emotions until burnout. Drawing from ancient Stoic and Pythagorean practices combined with modern neuroscience, the protocol trains readers to become what Taylor describes as "the marble statue in a hurricane"-understanding others completely while remaining emotionally sovereign. Through daily exercises in strategic silence, deep listening, and perceptual precision, participants report permanent shifts in how they process emotion. Taylor explains the protocol works because it forces new neural pathway formation through intensive repetition: "You can't think your way to sovereignty. You have to rewire the circuits through 21 days of controlled discomfort. Most people's empathy is a liability that makes them easy to manipulate. This protocol transforms it into a weapon of clarity."

Corporate professionals use the book to understand why“idiots get promoted” and how to navigate what Taylor terms“obligation networks”-the invisible web of favors and debts that shapes advancement. Sales professionals apply his“Righteous Anger Marketing” framework to build authentic communities instead of transactional customer lists.

A Consciousness Revolution in Progress

The Black Book of Power is deliberately priced at $97 to disrupt what Taylor calls "threshold addiction"-the self-help cycle where readers collect books, feel intellectually validated, and move on without executing anything. He argues that most people are addicted to buying transformation rather than undergoing it. They pile books on shelves, extract their dopamine hit from feeling close to breakthrough, and never actually change. The $97 price creates commitment before consumption-forcing readers to prove they're serious about transformation and not just collecting another credential for their mental trophy case. Taylor insists the difference between his book and a $15 paperback is 'the cost of choosing execution over endless preparation.'"

Taylor describes the book's release as“ammunition for a consciousness revolution already in progress.”

The book positions itself as the antidote to what he calls“the self-help industrial complex,” an industry that makes people just functional enough to keep serving systems of control but never powerful enough to challenge them.

“Most people die at 25 and aren't buried until 75,” Taylor writes.“This book is for the ones who've decided to resurrect.” For more information, visit.





About Stan Taylor

Stan Taylor is an author and communications specialist based in Wellington, Florida. After spending 23 years developing communication and persuasion strategies for politicians and Fortune 500 companies, he now focuses on teaching readers how influence and power operate in modern society. His latest book, The Black Book of Power, challenges traditional self-help models by revealing the hidden systems that shape belief, behavior, and decision-making. Taylor's work explores how awareness of manipulation can help individuals make stronger, more independent choices.





