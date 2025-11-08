Harsh Sanghavi Lauds PM Modi's 'Turbo-Charged' Work Ethic, Energy

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy and work ethic, describing his packed travel schedule as proof of his "tireless dedication and unwavering commitment" to the nation.

PM Modi's 'Turbo-Charged' Day

In a post on X, the Deputy Chief Minister wrote, "I have never seen PM Modi take a break or a holiday from work. PM Modi's turbo-charged day today: At 8 AM in Varanasi, he flagged off four new Vande Bharat trains. Soon after, he flew to Sitamarhi, near the Nepal border, where he addressed a massive public rally around 11 AM. Without pause, he travelled to Bettiah, close to the Uttar Pradesh border, for another grand gathering at 1 PM."

He added, "From Bettiah, he flew to Kushinagar, and then took a 1 hour 35-minute flight to Delhi. By 5 PM, he was at the Supreme Court attending an official event. Later, he personally visited Advani ji's residence to wish him on his birthday."

The post highlighted the Prime Minister's intense day of public engagements across multiple states, noting that "in just 11 hours, the Prime Minister covered over 1,680 kilometres, spent nearly 5 hours in the air, crossed multiple state borders, and attended five major public events - all without a single break."

The Deputy CM said, "This is yet another day that perfectly captures his unmatched energy, tireless dedication, and unwavering commitment to the nation."

PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to LK Advani

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi to convey birthday greetings and good wishes.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi extended birthday greetings to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani.

'A Statesman Blessed with Towering Vision'

The Prime Minister termed Advani as a leader blessed with a towering vision and intellect, stating that his life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. PM Modi prayed for his long life and health, mentioning his spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles.

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

