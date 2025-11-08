Congress Slams 'Delayed, Truncated' Winter Session Rijiju Hits Back

The government on Saturday announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 and December 19.

War of Words Over Session Timing

Congress slammed the government over the "unusually delayed and truncated" session, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back, stating that he would never tire of appealing to the main opposition party to participate in parliamentary discussions.

In a post on X, Rijiju responded to a video clip of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in which he asked if the government was running away from debates. Jairam Ramesh had made the remarks to ANI. The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and conclude on December 19.

Rijiju said Congress should not "create obstacles for other sincere MPs" keen to take part in the debate. "As if Congress leaders are interested in running Parliament Session! But I will never get tired of repeatedly appealing the Congress Party to participate in the Parliament debates and discussions and also not to create obstacles for other sincere MPs. Let Parliament function," he said in a post on X.

Jairam Ramesh earlier slammed the government over the duration and timing of the winter session of Parliament, saying it is "unusually delayed and truncated" and asked, "what is the government running away from?".

Talking with ANI, Jairam Ramesh said the winter session is usually convened between November 20 and 23 and continues untill December 24. He said the session will have only 15 sittings. "I was very surprised that this winter session was called so late. It's usually convened between November 20th and 23rd, and 24th December, lasting three to four weeks. I was surprised that this time the session will begin on December 1st and last only 15 days... I don't understand what the government is running away from," he said.

Taking a dig at the government, he said sessions are shortened before elections and asked if the Lok Sabha polls are coming. "Is the session being shortened because of Delhi's pollution? Is there no legislation or bill? Is there no topic for debate?... They just want to end it as a formality as quickly as possible. This is the first time we've seen this... Yes, sessions are shortened before elections, so does this indicate that the Lok Sabha elections are coming? he asked.

Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at the government over the duration of the winter session of Parliament in a post on X. "It has just been announced that the Winter Session of Parliament will be from Dec 1st till 19th. This is unusually delayed and truncated. It will be just 15 working days. What is the message being conveyed? Clearly, the Government has no business to transact, no Bills to get passed, and no debates to be allowed," he said.

Key Issues for Debate

Jairam Ramesh said that there are many issues, including SIR, rate of economic growth and unemployment. "A major issue will be the SIR issue...The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved...There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established. So, there are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment is a major issue. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh on Bihar Polls, Trump's Claims

Responding to a query, Jairam Ramesh stated that the high voter turnout in Bihar indicates a demand for change. He expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government. "People have voted for change in Bihar...The high voter turnout in Bihar is a sign that the public has decided that they want change. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA's time is over. Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar," he said.

Jairam Ramesh also accused the government of "silence" over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated to bring about a ceasefire in the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor. The Congress leader said that they get information about "government's policies from the US President, but not from our Prime Minister".

"US President Donald Trump has claimed 58 times, since May 10th, that he stopped Operation Sindoor, that he threatened it. I told both the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan. If you want to do business with America, if you want to increase your exports, then stop Operation Sindoor. Implement a ceasefire. That's what President Trump is saying. On May 10th. Where does the first announcement come from? We get information from Washington that Operation Sindoor has been stopped...He keeps repeating the same thing, while our Prime Minister remains silent," the Congress leader said.

"The G20 Summit is scheduled for the 22nd and 23rd in South Africa. Trump has said he won't go, which means our Prime Minister will definitely go. If President Trump had said he would, our Prime Minister would have found some excuse and arranged a virtual online meeting. But this time, he will definitely go. Why won't he? Because President Trump isn't there...We get information about our government's policies from the US President, but not from our Prime Minister. This is a strange situation," he added.

President Approves Schedule

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Union Government's proposal to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19.

Rijiju said in a post on X earlier that the government looks forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people. "President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business). Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)