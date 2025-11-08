Andrew Mountbatten, Ex-Wife Sarah Under Probe By London Police, May Face Jail Time: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a fresh trouble for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who has been formally stripped of the title of prince by the brother King Charles III, is under investigation by London police and may face jail time, said a report.

The king announced on October 30 that he was removing his brother's titles and evicting him from his royal residence over his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The News Nation reported that Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is also being probed for unscrupulous use of charity money.

The report said that the London's police force has publicly said it is 'actively looking into' claims that Andrew asked a close-protection officer in 2011 to dig up personal information about Virginia Giuffre.

| Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry next in line to lose titles after Prince Andrew?

Historian Andrew Lownie, author of 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York', told the news outlet "Andrew is going to be charged with various public offences and misconduct in public office... he'll probably go to jail. The case against him is pretty clear. He's absolutely, he's toast.”

Lownie also claimed that Andrew had an obsession with prostitutes and also brought them to Buckingham Palace, which the Queen knew.

In 2019, Andrew famously resigned from royal duties after his interview to BBC Newsnight, in which he denied meeting Virginia Giuffre, US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein 's main accuser.

| King Charles officially strips Andrew, former Duke of York, of HRH style and Pri

In 2022, Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre.

The tragic April suicide of Giuffre and the explosive revelations in the posthumous memoir 'Nobody's Girl', in which she reiterated in shocking detail allegations, opened the floodgates to outrage and finally forced the palace to take significant action.

Meanwhile a UK minister has urged Andrew to cooperate with a US congressional panel that's investigating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking ring.

“I think if anyone has information that can help with investigations, they should do that. But it is a matter for him, a private individual.” Housing Secretary Steve Reed told BBC Radio.

| King Charles' brother moving to Sandringham- 8 facts about Andrew's new home What the announcement said?

An announcement published in The Gazette - the UK's official public record - said“THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of Prince.'”