Under PM Modi, Kashmir Remains Peaceful: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah – PTI file photo

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Kashmir has remained peaceful under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the Congress era when terrorists, he claimed, could“freely enter and leave” the Valley after carrying out attacks.

Addressing a public rally in Katihar, Bihar, Shah said that during the governments led by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, terrorism was handled with weakness, whereas the Modi government responded with“decisive military action.”

“During Congress rule, terrorists used to freely enter and leave Kashmir after carrying out attacks. But under PM Modi, India's response is clear - when Uri was attacked, we carried out a surgical strike; when Pulwama happened, we responded with an air strike; and after Pahalgam, we launched Operation Sindoor and eliminated terrorists by entering Pakistan,” Shah said.

He said the Modi government's approach to national security is based on deterrence and direct action, which has“shattered terrorists and their sponsors.” Shah added that the peace witnessed in Kashmir today reflects the success of this strategy.

Highlighting the Centre's development and defence initiatives, the Home Minister announced that PM Modi had approved the establishment of a defence corridor in Bihar.“This corridor will strengthen India's defence manufacturing sector and create jobs for local youth. If terrorists dare to act in the future, their bullets will be answered with shells - and those shells will be made here in Bihar,” he said.