Kuwaiti Official: IIHF Approves World Cup Championship's Logo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The International Ice Hockey Federation (ICHF) has officially approved the logo for the 2026 Ice Hockey World Cup (Division IV) to be hosted by Kuwait in April that shows Kuwait's national identity, Kuwait Winter Games Club President Fehaid Al-Ajmi said on Saturday.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Ajmi added that the logo features a Kuwaiti player wearing the national uniform and holding the country's flag, noting that it also bears the names of Kuwait and the championship, which the country will host for the second time.
The club is pursuing its work to get ready for the event, which includes six teams; Singapore, Armenia, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, along the host, Kuwait, he pointed out.
He elaborated that the club drew up an ambitious plan to prepare the "Blue" players in the best form to help them present outstanding levels.
Al-Ajmi commended big support by Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to host this key international event, and efforts by the Public Authority for Sport to back the winter games. (end)
