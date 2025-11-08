Watch: Sheikh Mohammed Shares How Dubai Metro Makes Commute Easy For Millions

For Dubai residents, the Metro has become more than just a way to get from one location to another; for many, it's an essential part of their daily lives. With trains that arrive like clockwork, connecting business hubs and entertainment spots, the Dubai Metro makes commuting effortless, providing a cool respite especially during the hot summer months.

It is also a testament to the future-readiness and advancement of the Emirate. On Saturday, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a video of what a regular day at the Dubai Metro looks like, showing how it eases the lives of thousands of commuters from diverse backgrounds.

"Just another day on the Dubai Metro... Curious how advanced a country is? Look at its systems, its cleanliness, and the way people behave," wrote Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The video included testimonials from commuters hailing from different walks of life, talking about what the Metro means to them.

A ticket salesperson, who's been working for the Dubai Metro for six years, shared how it is important for her that commuters feel happy when they take the train.

An elderly couple spoke about how they were treated respectfully and offered a seat on the Metro, something that is so rarely seen these days.

The RTA-run Dubai Metro was launched in 2009. More than 1,800 employees keep Dubai Metro running smoothly every day, overseeing operations that serve around 850,000 passengers on average - a figure that can exceed one million during major events like New Year's Eve.