Dogs Evacuated Across Alaska In Massive Rescue

Hundreds of dogs are being evacuated from inaccessible villages in western Alaska following catastrophic flooding triggered by the remnants of Typhoon Halong, with local animal-rescue organisations racing to reunite pets with their families amid the human-evacuation effort.

The village of Kipnuk and several surrounding communities in the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta were hit by high storm surges and floodwaters after the extratropical transition of Typhoon Halong, forcing displacement of more than 1,500 residents. In that context, the Bethel-based shelter Bethel Friends of Canines began chartering small-plane evacuations of dogs abandoned when their owners boarded arduous airlifts.

Rescue teams say they have flown at least 180 dogs, and possibly up to 192, from flood-impacted villages to BFK9 in the regional hub of Bethel, which lacks road access and depends on air or river transport. Some animals were evacuated in crates and even backpacks by teachers and local volunteers – one group reported puppies arriving in a“Spiderman backpack”.

The logistics of this operation are unusually complex: villagers could not drive out, and during the human-airlift of more than 600 people by the Alaska Air National Guard and the U. S. Coast Guard, pets were not permitted aboard. That meant local rescue groups had to step in, paying for charter flights costing roughly US $3,000 each.

Jesslyn Elliott, director of BFK9, described the operation as“the largest number of dogs the shelter has ever taken in at once.” Many of the dogs were frantically tagged and loaded by teachers who remained at the village airstrip after the human evacuation. Pilot Nate DeHaan said he loaded a dozen dogs aboard one plane and observed deserted personal items scattered across the ramp.

After arrival in Bethel, the dogs undergo health screening and temporary care at BFK9, where volunteers are working to trace owners in small-community networks and arrange foster homes in Anchorage and beyond for those whose families remain displaced. The shelter noted that prior to the floods it normally housed only 15–20 dogs at a time.

Beyond animal welfare concerns, the broader disaster is exposing serious vulnerabilities in remote-community infrastructure and disaster-response systems. The region is reachable only by air or water, and stakeholders say the storm overwhelmed early-warning and evacuation preparations.

Julie St. Louis, co-founder of The August Fund, emphasised the dual mission of human and animal rescue, saying:“People know how they would feel if this happened to them, so they want to help.” As the climate changes and storms become more intense, observers say increased funding for rural-Alaska climate resilience and disaster-planning is critical. The federal government approved a disaster declaration only days after local officials requested it, leading to scrutiny of preparedness levels in hard-to-reach regions.

