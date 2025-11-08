Nfas In Egypt's Banking Sector Rise By EGP 115.2Bn During FY 2024/25

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has revealed that net foreign assets (NFAs) within the banking system rose by the equivalent of EGP 115.2bn during the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, recording a growth rate of 18.4%. This increase resulted from a rise of EGP 110.1bn in NFAs held by commercial banks, along with an increase of EGP 5.1bn in NFAs held by the Central Bank itself.

In parallel, the CBE reported that net domestic assets of the banking sector grew by about EGP 2.339trn, or 23.4%, during the same period. This expansion resulted from a rise in domestic credit by approximately EGP 3.883trn (35.4%), alongside a decline in net budget items by around EGP 1.544trn.

According to the report, the increase in domestic credit was mainly driven by a rise in net claims on the government by EGP 2.998trn. Claims on the private business sector increased by EGP 539.1bn, those on the public business sector by EGP 76.9bn, and those on the household sector by EGP 269.4bn.

The CBE noted that the aggregate financial position of banks operating in the local market, excluding the Central Bank, rose by EGP 4.687trn during FY 2024/2025, reaching EGP 24.023trn in June 2025.

On the assets side, cash balances at banks amounted to EGP 212.526bn, balances with domestic banks reached EGP 3.041trn, and balances with banks abroad stood at EGP 1.574trn. Loans and discounts to customers recorded EGP 9.322trn, while investments in securities and Treasury bills amounted to EGP 7.113trn. Other assets totalled EGP 2.759trn.

On the liabilities side, the capital base of banks reached EGP 596.480bn, while reserves totalled EGP 999.458bn. Provisions amounted to EGP 637.835bn. Interbank liabilities within the domestic market stood at EGP 1.654trn, while liabilities to foreign banks reached EGP 623.407bn. Total deposits amounted to EGP 14.887trn, while long-term bonds and loans recorded EGP 886.327bn. Other unspecified liabilities reached approximately EGP 3.738trn.