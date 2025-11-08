From €6,590, ASTRAUX SEV Redefines Smart Urban Living At EICMA 2025

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) MILAN, Nov. 8, 2025 -

Stealing the spotlight at EICMA Milan 2025, ASTRAUX's next-generation Smart Electric Vehicle (SEV) concept redefined urban mobility. Featuring the category's only full-series air conditioning and a range of up to 180 km, the SEV drew massive crowds to the brand's booth at the world's premier two-wheeler exhibition.



















From November 4 to January 1, customers can pre-order any ASTRAUX SEV for just €9.9 and receive a €400 discount upon delivery. Prices start from €6,590 for the AL6 and €8,590 for the AL7.







Learn More at:

Half the size of a standard car yet offering up to 180 km of range, the SEV delivers zero-emission practicality with exceptional agility. Its compact form and ability to park in half a standard space make it ideal for dense urban environments, where it can be operated with just a motorcycle license in many regions.







The SEV also connects mobility, smart living, and digital lifestyle. Six self-suction modular interfaces enable flexible accessory attachment, CarPlay connectivity, while a customizable rooftop rack allows users to shift seamlessly between city commuting and leisure adventures.

Visually, the SEV reflects ASTRAUX's design DNA - a friendly“Big-Eye” dashboard, smooth body lines, and over 99 customizable wrap options. Inside, a full air-conditioning system - the only one in its class - ensures true comfort in every season.







Safety lies at the core of ASTRAUX engineering. Its high-strength steel frame, anti-roll stabilizer bar, and premium materials create reliable protection. The addition of an intelligent Sentry Mode provides 24/7 surveillance and instant alerts, offering drivers peace of mind wherever they go.

ASTRAUX isn't just building vehicles - it's shaping a smarter, greener, and more connected urban lifestyle. By blending technology, design, and emotion, ASTRAUX invites the next generation to experience the joy of intelligent mobility.







About ASTRAUX

ASTRAUX is a Dubai-based global brand that fuses innovation with lifestyle. Its three product lines-smart micro EVs, AI robots, and joy-tech essentials-reimagine how technology fits into everyday life.

Guided by the motto“Style it. Live it. Show it.”, ASTRAUX drives a new wave of tech-powered aesthetics for the next generation, pushing boundaries to shape a bold, intelligent, and expressive future for young creators and city explorers. Learn More at:







Media Contact:

Contact Person:Cathur Leigh

Email:...