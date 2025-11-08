Manchester United Battle Back To Earn Thrilling 2‐2 Draw At Tottenham

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Manchester United snatched a thrilling 2‐2 draw against hosts Tottenham Hotspur in a pulsating encounter held Saturday, as part of the 11th round of the English Premier League.

Manchester United struck first through a header by Bryan Mbeumo in the 32nd minute, and the scoreline remained intact until the 84th minute, when Tottenham equalised with a fierce strike from Mathys Tel, which deflected off Matthijs de Ligt before nestling into the net.

The adrenaline surged as the tension escalated to a fever pitch when Wilson Odobert unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, only for Richarlison to redirect it with a header into the Manchester United goal in the very first minute of added time, sending the stands into euphoria with Tottenham momentarily ahead 2‐1.

Tottenham's euphoria, however, proved fleeting, as Manchester United engineered a dramatic late response. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Matthijs de Ligt rose to meet a corner with a decisive header, restoring parity and ensuring a 2‐2 draw.

With this gripping draw, Tottenham elevated their tally to 18 points, occupying third place, seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, who later visit Sunderland, and just a single point behind second-placed Manchester City.

In parallel, Manchester United also amassed 18 points, but found themselves in seventh position, trailing on goal difference behind Liverpool in fourth, Sunderland in fifth, and Bournemouth in sixth, respectively.