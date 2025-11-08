Golf: Pranavi Best-Placed Indian As Ruixin Liu Wins China Championship In Shenzhen

MENAFN - IANS) Shenzhen (China), Nov 8 (IANS) Pranavi Urs finished as the top Indian after the third and final round at the Aramco China Championship in Mission Hill, China. Urs carded 2-under 71 on the final day to finish the week at T-31 with a score of five under par (73-70-71).

Diksha Dagar was the other Indian player to make the cut this week. Dagar carded 3-over 73 on the final day to finish the week T-56 on the leaderboard.

In her final round, Pranavi Urs made five birdies and two bogeys. Having begun the day with two bogeys in the first four holes, Urs made four birdies in five holes to be two under for the front nine before she made more bogeys, followed by a birdie on the back nine to close the final day with a round of two under par.

Dagar played rounds of 72-70-76 for her total score of one under par. Dagar started the final day with an early birdie on the third hole before consecutive bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes, followed by bogeys on the 11th and 13th holes, saw her have her only over-par round of the week.

Chinese star Ruixin Liu won after carding a final round of 5-under 68 to win by three strokes with a score of 16-under par for the week (70-65-68). She began her final round in tied second, one stroke behind Trichat Cheenglab, a former Order of Merit winner on the LET. Liu shot a bogey-free round that included three birdies and one eagle.

In the final round, Cheenglab played 1-under 72 despite closing the day with consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. She finished in tied second along with Chiara Tamburlini, Liqi Zeng, and Qianhui Lin with scores of 13 under par for the week. Tamburlini saved her best for the final round as she shot a bogey-free 7-under 66 to move up 10 places on the final day. Zeng carded 6-under 67 while Lin carded 4-under 69 on the final day.

Order of merit Leader Shannon Tan finished T-23 with a total of seven under par (73-69-70) while Mimi Rhodes, who is second on the Order of Merit, finished the week at T-13 with a score of nine under par (72-68-70).