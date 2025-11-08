PALOMAR HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Palomar Health Medical Group Data Breach

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Palomar Health Medical Group (“Palomar”) regarding a data breach.



Investigation Details:



Palomar Health Medical Group (“PHMG”), a California-based primary and specialty care provider, recently reported a cybersecurity incident that exposed the personal information of an undisclosed number of individuals. According to PHMG, an unauthorized party accessed records containing patients' personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”), including:

U.S. alien registration number o Biometric data o Financial account information o Payment card information o Health savings account information o Military identification number o Passport number o Medical history o Diagnostic/treatment information o Medical record number Medicare/ Medicaid identification number o Patient account number o Health insurance information o Name, address, date of birth o Social Security number o Driver's license number o State identification number o Email address and password o Username and password



Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from Palomar and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

