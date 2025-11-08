Bengaluru: Rapido Rider Arrested For Molesting Woman Passenger During Ride After Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A shocking case of sexual harassment by a bike taxi driver has sparked widespread public outrage in the city and beyond. A young woman travelling on a bike taxi was allegedly groped by the driver, who continued to behave inappropriately even after she pleaded with him to stop. Traumatised by the incident, the woman later recorded a video describing her ordeal and posted it on social media, where it quickly went viral. Following intense public pressure, the Wilson Garden Police traced the accused and arrested him.

Accused Identified as Lokesh from Ullal

The Wilson Garden Police, who registered a case based on the woman's complaint, confirmed the arrest of 28-year-old Lokesh, a resident of Ullal. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening (Nov. 6). After launching an immediate investigation, the police tracked down and apprehended the accused, sending a strong message against such offences.

The Incident That Shocked the City

According to the complaint, the young woman, who stays in a paying guest accommodation near Church Street, had booked a bike taxi to travel to work. Shortly after the ride began, the driver allegedly started behaving inappropriately, repeatedly touching and caressing her thigh despite her objections.

“Brother, What Are You Doing? Stop It”

As the harassment escalated, the woman repeatedly asked him to stop.“Brother, what are you doing? Stop it,” she reportedly said, but the driver ignored her pleas. When the vehicle halted at a traffic signal, the accused allegedly placed both hands on her thigh. Fearing further assault and unable to raise an alarm in the moving traffic, the woman silently endured the harassment until she reached her destination.

Deeply shaken, she later recorded a video narrating her experience and shared it on social media to raise awareness about women's safety while using ride-hailing services.

Police Response

The Bengaluru City Police took note of the viral post and sought details from the complainant. The Wilson Garden Police subsequently registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Outrage and Swift Police Action

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing nationwide attention and criticism. Many users condemned the incident, expressing anger over the increasing number of such cases in Bengaluru, a city once regarded as one of India's safest for women.

Amid growing public outrage, the police acted swiftly to identify and arrest the accused. Officials stated that further investigation is underway and assured that stringent action will be taken.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about women's safety in app-based transport services, prompting demands for stricter background checks, better accountability, and improved safety measures for women commuters.