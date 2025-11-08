Shutdown Compromise? Trump Urges Senators To Give Funds Directly To Americans Instead Of Insurance Companies

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the ongoing US shutdow which is affecting millions of Americans, US President Donald Trump on Saturday targated Obamacare and urged Senators to give money directly to the people instead of sending them to insurance firms so that they get much better health care.

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” said Trump in a post on X.

In other words, Trump said,“Take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare."

Meanwhile, Trump also urged to terminate the Filibuster.

“The Democrats are winning in that they are destroying our great, miracle economy, which is exactly what they set out to do. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, hoping to find bipartisan resolution to end the shutdown, US Senators are working through the weekend.

The shutdown has affected federal workers who remain unpaid. The SNAP benefits are also getting delayed for millions of Americans. Whereas, hundreds of airlines have been forced to cancel flights.

According to Reuters, in the struggle to end the longest government shutdown in US history, Republican fiscal hawks in Congress are making a new pitch - continue to spend at the same rate as last year for as long as possible.

That approach would not cut discretionary spending but also not add to the roughly one-quarter of the $7 trillion federal budget that lawmakers are fighting about.

“Many conservatives have been reluctant to support continuing resolutions in the past,” said Matthew Dickerson, budget director at the conservative Economic Policy Innovation Center.

“Many of those same dynamics and challenges are still in play now, leading conservatives in the House, Senate, and the administration to see a long-term CR as the most responsible compromise,” Dickerson added.