Divorce To Philanthropy - Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Donated $19 Billion, Sold 58 Million Amazon Stock

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billionaire philanthropist and Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, has donated more than $19 billion since 2020 as she continues to offload her stake in Amazon, which she received as part of her divorce with the e-commerce giant founder, reported the news portal Forbes on Friday, 7 November 2025.

The news report also highlighted that in total, MacKenzie Scott has donated $19.25 billion to thousands of organisations which focus their efforts on DEI, education, disaster recovery, among other things.

MacKenzie Scott's stake in Amazon?

According to media reports, when MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos inked their divorce in 2019, Scott received nearly 4% stake in Amazon as she played a key role in the founding and early operations of the e-commerce giant. This stake amounted to nearly 139 million shares of the company at that time.

Since 2019, Scott has sold 42% of her stake, donating the value from nearly 58 million shares, which are worth around $12.6 billion as of 2025. According to the data collected from the Forbes Rich List, MacKenzie Scott's net worth stood at $35.6 billion as of 8 November 2025.

Scott donated the $19.25 billion through her philanthropic venture named Yield Giving, which was founded in 2022. According to the news portal's report, the philanthropist continues to sell her stake in Amazon as her wealth continues to grow over time.

Amazon share price closed 0.56% higher at $244.41 after Friday's US stock market session, according to the data collected from MarketWatch. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $2.61 trillion as of the Wall Street close this week.

Over the last five years, Amazon shares have given US investors more than 47% returns on their investment, and are trading 17% higher in the last one-year period on Wall Street.

According to the news portal's report, MacKenzie Scott has donated hundreds of millions of dollars in 2025, for her efforts on DEI, education, and disaster recovery, among other things.

Scott through her venture has donated $80 million to Howard University, $50 million to Virginia State University, $42 million to Alcorn State University, $38 million to Spelman College, $70 million to United Negro College Fund (UNCF), $40 million to African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, and $60 million to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

The report also highlighted that the donations are unrestricted, which means that the receiving organisations will be able to choose themselves how to use the funds allocated by the billionaire philanthropist.



