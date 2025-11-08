Jordan, Canada Talk Military Training Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 8 (Petra) – The Assistant for Operations and Training met Saturday at the King Abdullah II Special Forces Command with Commander of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, Major General Steven Hunter.During the meeting, which was attended by the Commander of the King Abdullah II Special Forces Command, they discussed aspects of military and training cooperation, ways of enhancing joint coordination in various fields, and developing training programs and exchanging expertise, to raise the efficiency and level of readiness of the two countries' armed forces.