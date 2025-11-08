HMC Schedules More Than 1Mn Clinical Imaging Appointments Remotely Annually

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Clinical Imaging Appointment Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has significantly transformed the patient experience by providing them with the opportunity to book and manage imaging appointments easily and conveniently over the phone.

Since its launch in 2020, the Center has continued its leading role by scheduling more than one million appointments annually for imaging services including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, interventional radiology, nuclear medicine, and mammograms. This is achieved through a unified automated scheduling system that has helped reduce patient waiting times and improve access to services, resulting in a 92 percent patient satisfaction rate.

The Center adheres to a defined time frame to ensure fast scheduling. Appointments are scheduled within three working days from the date the physician submits the test request, ensuring faster access to diagnosis.

Digital transformation has been the key driver of this success. The WhatsApp Business service (4439 3377) stands out as one of the most important tools that has enabled patients to confirm, reschedule, or cancel appointments, as well as request preparation instructions easily.



More than 175,000 patients have benefited from this service since its launch.

The SMS notification system, used to confirm bookings and send reminders has contributed to a 25 percent reduction in missed appointments, helping reduce waiting times and allowing canceled slots to be offered to other patients.

The integration of the Radiology Information System (RIS) with Cerner has enhanced coordination between facilities. AI-powered dashboards and internal alerts enable staff to monitor appointments in real time, improving overall performance and responsiveness.

The Clinical Imaging Appointment Center continues to play a leading role in improving access to healthcare services through innovative digital solutions that support system efficiency and ensure patient satisfaction across HMC facilities.