Media Minister: Proactive Youth Makers Of Change, Future

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 8 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Official Government Spokesman Mohammad Momani said on Saturday that proactive youth are the "makers of change" and are at the heart of the national reform process.He noted that HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II advocates for youth empowerment with an enhanced role in development, supporting initiatives to promote volunteer work and "instill a culture of giving and social responsibility.""Jordanian youth, proud of their history, armed with knowledge and the Jordanian value system, have confidence in their country and themselves, and are proactive in building the future," the minister told a meeting with the "Horizon of Change" initiative.Youth initiatives have proven effective in local development, with many of these becoming success stories at governorate level, he said.He pointed out that volunteerism is "a profound expression of citizenship" that strengthens belonging and contributes to positive change in society. It offers young people an opportunity to serve their community, acquire new skills, and develop themselves through participation in meaningful activities, he added.The minister pointed to the Crown Prince's announcement of reactivating the national military service program in the context of enhancing the role of youth in building the nation, which underscores the confidence His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness place in Jordanian youth.He urged young people to engage with positive content on social media and shun "negative and misleading" information, stressing awareness and knowledge in countering rumors and hate speech.