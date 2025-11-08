Five Injured, Over 20 Houses And Cars Damaged During Attack On Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, in the Vyshhorod district, three women suffered acute stress reactions. Another woman, born in 1983, underwent surgery. She sustained a shrapnel wound to her thigh and is in moderate condition.

In the Obukhiv district, a man born in 1975 was injured. He has an open wound on his forearm and will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Vyshhorod district, 20 private houses, three cars, outbuildings, and garages were damaged. Windows and glass panels were shattered, and facades and roofs were pierced by fragments.

In the Boryspil district, one private house was damaged.

Kalashnyk noted that during the night, air defense forces shot down more than 70 enemy drones over the region.

As Ukrinform reported, air defense forces destroyed 406 drones and nine missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine on the evening of November 7.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine