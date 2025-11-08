Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fires Caused By Russian Strikes Extinguished In Poltava Region

Fires Caused By Russian Strikes Extinguished In Poltava Region


2025-11-08 09:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Recovery work continues at the sites, and specialists are working around the clock," the statement said.

In Kremenchuk, efforts are ongoing to restore electricity, water, and heat supply.

Read also: Enemy strikes energy facilities in Poltava region, Kremenchuk community without power

To support residents, stationary and mobile points of invincibility have been set up, where people can warm up, charge their devices, and have hot drinks.

As Ukrinform reported, during the missile and drone attack on the Poltava region, property belonging to three critical infrastructure enterprises was damaged, and an employee of an oil and gas company was injured.

MENAFN08112025000193011044ID1110314629



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search