Fires Caused By Russian Strikes Extinguished In Poltava Region
"Recovery work continues at the sites, and specialists are working around the clock," the statement said.
In Kremenchuk, efforts are ongoing to restore electricity, water, and heat supply.Read also: Enemy strikes energy facilities in Poltava region, Kremenchuk community without power
To support residents, stationary and mobile points of invincibility have been set up, where people can warm up, charge their devices, and have hot drinks.
As Ukrinform reported, during the missile and drone attack on the Poltava region, property belonging to three critical infrastructure enterprises was damaged, and an employee of an oil and gas company was injured.
