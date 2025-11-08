Basic Education On Smooth Administration And System Resilience At Halfway Mark Of NSC Exams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations reach the halfway mark, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is pleased to report that the overall administration of the exams continues to proceed smoothly, with stability, integrity, and efficiency across all nine provinces.

More than 920 000 candidates are currently writing their final examinations at 6 800 examination centres nationwide. Despite the scale and logistical complexity of this process, the vast majority of sessions have unfolded without disruption-a reflection of the strength of the DBE's examination systems, the dedication of invigilators and educators, and the discipline shown by learners.

While a few isolated incidents have been reported, including limited community protests and minor administrative or technical challenges, these have been swiftly and effectively managed through established risk-management and contingency measures. These timely interventions continue to demonstrate the preparedness and resilience of South Africa's examination system, which is built on firm safeguards to maintain fairness and credibility.

The Department has also noted public discussions around the perceived difficulty of the 2025 Mathematics Paper 1 and Paper 2. The DBE wishes to assure learners, parents, and the broader public that all NSC examination papers are carefully set to assess a full range of cognitive abilities in accordance with the curriculum standards. Each paper is designed to include a balanced mix of fundamental concepts and higher-order problem-solving questions.

Importantly, the standardisation process overseen by Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, ensures that any variations in performance trends are scientifically reviewed before final results are approved. Should any paper prove more challenging than expected, this process guarantees that no learner is unfairly disadvantaged. Confidence in the integrity, credibility, and fairness of the examination system therefore remains well placed.

The Department extends its sincere appreciation to learners, parents, educators, and provincial education teams for their commitment, as well as to law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and community leaders who continue to safeguard examination centres and ensure a peaceful environment for candidates.

As the examination period enters its final stretch, the DBE calls on all communities to continue protecting schools as zones of learning and peace. Any form of protest or unrest that disrupts teaching, learning, or examination activities undermines the hard work and aspirations of thousands of learners nationwide.

Learners are encouraged to manage exam anxiety by maintaining a balanced routine, getting enough rest, eating well, and taking short breaks while studying. Candidates are reminded that calm focus and confidence go a long way-preparation and a positive mindset remain their best tools for success.

With the continued cooperation of all South Africans, the Department remains confident that the 2025 NSC examinations will conclude successfully, upholding the high standards and credibility that define our national education system.

