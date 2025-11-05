Qatarenergy Signs Production Sharing Contracts For Two Offshore Blocks In Suriname

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: QatarEnergy has signed two new production sharing contracts (PSC) for offshore Blocks 9 and 10 in Suriname. The blocks were awarded to a QatarEnergy consortium during the POST SHO2 bid round held in June 2025.

Pursuant to the signed agreements, QatarEnergy will hold a 20% working interest in Block 9, with its partners PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V. (PETRONAS Suriname), (the operator) holding 30%, Chevron holding 20%, and Staatsolie's affiliate, Paradise Oil Company (POC) holding 30%. QatarEnergy will also hold a 30% working interest in Block 10, with its partners Chevron (the operator) holding 30%, PETRONAS Suriname holding 30%, and POC holding 10%.

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, commenting on the signing, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said:“We are pleased at the conclusion of these two new production sharing agreements, which will increase our Suriname footprint to seven offshore blocks, allowing us to further explore its promising basins. We are also pleased to cooperate with our partners Chevron, PETRONAS Suriname and Staatsolie, and we look forward to working with them in these blocks.”

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Surinamese authorities, and our partners for the excellent collaboration and support that have resulted in the signing of these agreements.”

Both blocks 9 and 10 are located offshore Suriname in water depths of up to 50 meters. They lie adjacent to recent discoveries that have significantly enhanced the petroleum potential of the basin.