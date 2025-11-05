Qatar To Participate In Lisbon Web Summit Next Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar will participate in the Web Summit Lisbon 2025, which will be held in the Portuguese capital from November 10 to 13, with the attendance of a number of leading technology and innovation figures from around the world.

A high-level delegation, headed by Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, will represent the State of Qatar at the summit.

This participation comes as part of Qatar's ongoing preparations to host the third edition of Web Summit Qatar, slated for February 1-4, 2026. It will provide an opportunity to showcase the successes achieved during the previous two editions, highlight the key initiatives that will be included in the upcoming edition of the largest technology event in the Middle East, and demonstrate the State of Qatar's efforts in promoting an environment conducive to investment, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani said: "Our participation in Web Summit Lisbon for the third consecutive year reaffirms Qatar's commitment to shaping the global future of technology and the digital economy. It also reflects the country's growing prominence as a hub for innovation and digital transformation, and its ongoing engagement with major international technology gatherings."

He added: "This participation also helps promote Web Summit Qatar 2026 and offers an important opportunity to build stronger relations and partnerships with global technology leaders. It highlights Qatar's efforts to enhance the country's appeal as an investment destination in this key sector, which forms a cornerstone of our national economic diversification goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030."

The Qatari delegation includes representatives from a number of government and semi-government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, Qatar Development Bank, the Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Financial Centre, Media City Qatar, the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, Visit Qatar and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, as well as several Qatari startups.

Web Summit Lisbon 2025 will also see strengthened cooperation between participating Qatari entities and leading international institutions in the fields of technology and entrepreneurship. The event will feature high-level meetings with global partners and investors, and specialised workshops exploring Qatar's investment landscape.

The State of Qatar's pavilion will have a prominent presence, hosting a variety of events that highlight the country's innovation ecosystem and investment incentives designed to attract startups and digital talent from around the world.

The pavilion will also feature a number of interactive activities, including those organized by Visit Qatar to introduce visitors to the country's cultural, creative, and tourism attractions, and it will showcase success stories of promising startups supported by the Startup Qatar program, including Paylater, Khazna and Denovo Sciences.

The Qatari delegation's presence at Web Summit Lisbon 2025 reflects efforts to strengthen Qatar's position as a regional hub for technology and innovation by attracting investments in the technology sector, empowering national talent, and expanding partnerships with leading global companies, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a diversified, knowledge-based, and technology-driven economy.