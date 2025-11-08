403
Eternal Sounds Co-Presents 'Loha Purush Namastyubhyam' - A Grand Musical Tribute At Ekta Diwas 2025 Presided Over By Narendra Modi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 4th November, 2025In a stirring celebration of unity and nationhood, Eternal Sounds joined hands with acclaimed composers, Oscar-contender Bickram Ghosh and Grammy-winner Ricky Kej to co-produce "Loha Purush Namastyubhyam" - a majestic musical composition that marked the finale performance of this year's Ekta Diwas celebrations held at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat.
Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the piece stood as a resounding cultural salute to his legacy of unity. The grand presentation - organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi - featured over 800 dancers from across the nation, choreographed by Santosh Nair. Dr. Sandhya Purecha, chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi directed the tribute.
The program was attended by two partners of Eternal Sounds, Mr. Bickram Ghosh and Mr. Gaurang Jalan, who were special guests of the Ministry of Culture. Eternal Sounds served as the co-presenter for the track, ensuring intricate coordination and production excellence that matched the scale of this national celebration. With contributions from some of India's finest musicians - Hariharan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, among others - the track fused traditional and contemporary sensibilities into a soaring tribute to India's unity in diversity. Eternal Sounds is co-owned by Utsav Parekh, Mayank Jalan, Gaurang Jalan and Bickram Ghosh.
Featuring lyrics by Ashok Chakradhar and Sutapa Basu, "Loha Purush Namastyubhyam" exemplifies 'Eternal Sounds' commitment to producing works of cultural and artistic significance that go beyond entertainment - celebrating India's spirit, sound, and soul.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in honouring Sardar Patel, the piece stood as a defining reminder of how music continues to unite the country - resonating through every note, every beat.
