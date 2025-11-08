KP Govt Reviews MPO, Section 144 Amid Push For Rights-Friendly Reforms

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi chaired a high-level meeting in the provincial capital to review the laws related to 3 MPO, 16 MPO and Section 144, along with their implementation mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Aftab Alam, the chief secretary, secretary home, advocate general and other senior officials. The chief minister noted that every law carries both positive and negative aspects, but made it clear that the provincial government would not allow any legislation to be used for political pressure or retaliatory action.

Sohail Afridi said freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest are fundamental rights of every citizen, but stressed the need to strike a balance between public convenience and the right to protest. He directed the preparation of a new framework to ensure that citizens do not face unnecessary difficulties during demonstrations.

The chief minister said the province's laws would be further improved and made more people-friendly in line with the vision of founding chairman Imran Khan. For this purpose, a four-member committee headed by Law Minister Aftab Alam has been formed to present recommendations for reforms in the proposed laws.

He instructed that all provisions that create possibilities for political victimisation or misuse be removed. He added that the provincial government's sole objective is to safeguard public interest, welfare and security.

Sohail Afridi emphasised that protecting citizens' lives and property, along with ensuring basic services, remains the government's top priority, and all legislation will be formulated according to these principles.