403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK man gets detained for sharing Information with Russian agents
(MENAFN) A UK man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for aiding a foreign intelligence service after providing personal information about a British defense secretary to two undercover officers he believed were Russian spies, according to reports.
Howard Phillips, 66, was convicted in July after the court heard he sought “easy money” when offering his services to the officers, identified in court as Dima and Sasha.
The trial revealed that Phillips gave a USB stick containing sensitive information about Grant Shapps, including his home address and the location of his private plane, to one of the officers. He told the jury he was Jewish and had met Shapps at a synagogue, where Shapps served as his local MP in Welwyn Hatfield, according to reports.
Shapps held the position of defense secretary from August 2023 to July 2024 under the Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak.
"You were prepared to betray your country for money. I sentence you on the basis you are not ideologically driven but motivated by money," Judge Cheema-Grubb said during sentencing at Winchester Crown Court.
Phillips was arrested in May 2024 and charged under the National Security Act, as stated by reports.
Howard Phillips, 66, was convicted in July after the court heard he sought “easy money” when offering his services to the officers, identified in court as Dima and Sasha.
The trial revealed that Phillips gave a USB stick containing sensitive information about Grant Shapps, including his home address and the location of his private plane, to one of the officers. He told the jury he was Jewish and had met Shapps at a synagogue, where Shapps served as his local MP in Welwyn Hatfield, according to reports.
Shapps held the position of defense secretary from August 2023 to July 2024 under the Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak.
"You were prepared to betray your country for money. I sentence you on the basis you are not ideologically driven but motivated by money," Judge Cheema-Grubb said during sentencing at Winchester Crown Court.
Phillips was arrested in May 2024 and charged under the National Security Act, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment