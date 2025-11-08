World's Tallest Teen Rioux Sets US College Basketball Mark

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Miami: A 19-year-old Canadian, Olivier Rioux, recognized as the world's tallest teen, has set another record as the tallest player in United States college basketball for the University of Florida.

The 7-foot-9 (2.36m) freshman from Terrebonne, Quebec, was brought onto the court with two minutes and nine seconds remaining in Florida's 104-64 home triumph over North Florida.

Rioux sat out all of last season before making his date with destiny on Thursday night. He came on to the court at the end of a lopsided win after students called to have Rioux make history.

"It felt great. The support from everybody was amazing, on the bench and in the stands," Rioux said. "I'm very grateful."

Rioux never touched the ball during his limited time in the game.

He said it wasn't tough waiting for his first appearance.

"Mentally, you just keep going, I guess," Rioux said.

Asked about setting the height record, Rioux replied with a smile, "Just another day."

The previous record was held by Kenny George and Mike Lanier, who were both 7-foot-7.