Readybid Introduces AI-Powered Smart Bid Engine To Revolutionize Hotel Rate Negotiations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 8 November 2025: ReadyBid, the industry's premier provider of hotel RFP tools and hotel procurement technology, has unveiled its new AI-Powered Smart Bid Engine, a next-generation module designed to transform the way corporations bid on hotels and optimize hotel sourcing decisions.
Empowering Travel Buyers with Artificial Intelligence
The Smart Bid Engine uses predictive analytics and machine learning to analyze millions of historical hotel bids, market trends, and traveler behavior patterns. This powerful new technology enables travel buyers and procurement leaders to forecast competitive rates, assess supplier performance, and negotiate contracts with unprecedented accuracy.
"The Smart Bid Engine represents the future of corporate hotel procurement," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "By combining AI with real-time data insights, we're helping companies make faster, more strategic sourcing decisions that deliver tangible results."
Smarter Hotel RFP Management
This new capability is integrated directly into ReadyBid's core hotel RFP solution, allowing users to manage end-to-end sourcing within a single, intelligent environment. Through automated scoring and side-by-side comparisons, travel managers can evaluate supplier offers, sustainability practices, and compliance metrics with ease.
The Smart Bid Engine also enhances ReadyBid's existing hotel RFP templates, improving the accuracy of supplier responses and ensuring global consistency across RFP cycles.
Transforming Corporate Travel Management
With AI now embedded in its hotel sourcing tool, ReadyBid helps clients identify value beyond pricing - factoring in traveler satisfaction, property amenities, and program goals. The result is a more efficient and strategic business travel management process that aligns with each corporation's financial and sustainability objectives.
"This innovation solidifies ReadyBid's leadership in hotel sourcing automation," Friedmann added. "It's not just about faster bidding - it's about smarter, more sustainable decision-making for global travel buyers."
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global software leader specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation. Its cloud-based platform enables corporations, TMCs, and hospitality suppliers to manage every aspect of hotel procurement efficiently, transparently, and intelligently.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
Company:-Readybid
User:- Joseph Friedmann
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-6193781325Url:-
