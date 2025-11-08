Asari: King Abdullah's Visit To Japan Marks A New High Point In Strategic Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) - Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki said His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Japan comes at a crucial juncture in bilateral relations and amid heightened regional tensions, underscoring the depth and continuity of the Jordan–Japan partnership.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Asari said the visit the King's sixteenth overall and thirteenth since ascending the throne reflects the "strong and trusted friendship" between the two countries, rooted in close ties between the Imperial and Hashemite families and reinforced by active exchanges in youth, culture, and education."The bilateral relationship between Japan and Jordan continues to grow from strength to strength," Asari said. "Our strategic partnership spans political, security, and defense cooperation, as well as economic collaboration and people-to-people exchange."He noted that the upcoming meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will offer a valuable opportunity for a strategic dialogue on regional stability, defense cooperation, and development priorities. The ambassador also cited the visit of former Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani to Amman in August as a sign of deepening security cooperation.On the economic front, Asari said Japan and Jordan are working closely to advance sustainable development through joint projects in infrastructure, environmental management, tourism, health, and education. He praised Jordan's strong showing at Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, describing its pavilion which showcased Wadi Rum and other national landmarks as "one of the most popular attractions," helping foster stronger people-to-people ties.During his stay in Tokyo, King Abdullah II will attend a dinner hosted by Emperor Naruhito and hold a working dinner with Prime Minister Takaichi. "His Majesty's visit will further elevate our bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across a wide range of fields," Asari said.Turning to regional affairs, Asari described Jordan under King Abdullah's leadership as "an anchor of stability in a turbulent region," commending the Kingdom's humanitarian role and generosity in hosting millions of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.On Gaza, the ambassador said the first-phase agreement reached in October under the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict "represents a significant step toward de-escalation and the realization of a two-state solution." He lauded the King's "visionary and responsible leadership" in advancing efforts toward a just and lasting peace, urging all parties to implement the agreement "in good faith and in a steady manner."Asari reaffirmed that Japan and Jordan remain aligned in supporting a two-state solution under which Palestine and Israel coexist peacefully and securely, working together both bilaterally and through multilateral frameworks such as the High-Level International Conference for the Two-State Solution.He also highlighted Japan's commitment to regional development through the Corridor for Peace and Prosperity initiative including the Jericho Agro-Industrial Park which aims to strengthen the Palestinian economy as a foundation for lasting peace."Japan deeply values Jordan's indispensable contributions to humanitarian aid and regional stability," Asari said. "Our two countries will continue to work hand in hand to realize the two-state solution and advance peace and prosperity across the Middle East."