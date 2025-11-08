403
Russia denounces EU over Brussels wanting to end multi-entry Schengen visas
(MENAFN) Russia sharply criticized the European Union on Thursday after Brussels announced it would end multi-entry Schengen visas for most Russian citizens, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’s remark that traveling to the EU is “a privilege, not a right,” saying the policy favors undocumented migrants rather than law-abiding Russian tourists.
“She was, of course, speaking about the millions of illegal migrants who are now being given preferential treatment by the European Union,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram. “It’s not about legal tourists who paid for visas and went to see the Eiffel Tower and go shopping in Milan.” She added the comment with sarcasm, calling Kallas “a person of rare intelligence.”
The EU justified its decision to restrict Russian multi-entry visas as part of its response to Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
