5Th T20I: India Clinch 2-1 Series Win After Rain Forces Washout In Brisbane

Brisbane, Nov 8 (IANS) India raced to 52 for no loss in 4.5 overs before rain forced their fifth and final T20I against Australia to be washed out at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. With persistent rain and lightning forcing the game's abandonment, India clinched the five-match series 2-1.

The result marks India's fifth consecutive T20I series win over Australia, and also shows their dominance over their opponents in the shortest format. Openers Abhishek Sharma (23 not out) and Shubman Gill (29 not out) gave India a brisk start before the skies opened up and eventually didn't give any room for a restart – the second such instance of a no result in the series.

Before rain halted the proceedings, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma survived early chances to be unbeaten on 23 and become the second fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 T20I runs, while Shubman Gill hit glorious boundaries to be 29 not out.

After India were inserted into batting first, Abhishek was dropped twice in the powerplay - first by Glenn Maxwell at long-off off Ben Dwarshuis, and then by Dwarshuis himself on the boundary after he miscued a pull against Nathan Ellis.

Despite the nervy start, Abhishek capitalised on the reprieves to hit two glorious boundaries and reached the 1000-run milestone in T20Is in just his 28th innings since making his debut in July 2024.

While Abhishek rode his luck, Gill looked assured at the other end by hitting six boundaries to give India early momentum, before rain forced them to go off the field. With a severe weather alert displayed on the scoreboard in the stadium, spectators in the front rows had to be evacuated to the stands with shelters.

With heavy rain lashing the stadium, as per the weather radar, it eventually had a say in deciding the match. In the three games that happened in the series, Australia won in Melbourne, before India stormed back to win games in Hobart and Gold Coast.

Brief scores:

India 52 for no loss in 4.5 overs (Shubman Gill 29 not out, Abhishek Sharma 23 not out) against Australia