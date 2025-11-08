South Africa Notes President Trump's Regrettable Truth Social Post

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, November 8, 2025/APO Group/ --

The South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation has noted the content of a post by President Donald J. Trump on the Truth Social platform.

The South African Government wishes to state, for the record, that the characterisation of Afrikaners as an exclusively white group is ahistorical. Furthermore, the claim that this community faces persecution, is not substantiated by fact.

Our position on this matter remains consistent with our previous statements.

The previous statements can be accessed here:

Against this backdrop, South Africa's focus remains on its positive global contributions. Drawing on our own journey from racial and ethnic division to democracy, our nation is uniquely positioned to champion within the G20 a future of genuine solidarity, where shared prosperity bridges deep inequalities. We look forward to hosting a successful G20 Leaders' Summit.

