Brazil's Supreme Court Moves To Seal Bolsonaro's 27-Year Sentence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Supreme Court has formed a majority to reject Jair Bolsonaro's latest appeal and keep his 27-year, three-month prison sentence tied to the failed effort to stay in power after the 2022 election.
In a virtual session, Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, and Cármen Lúcia voted to deny the technical“clarification” appeal, leaving the original conviction intact and narrowing the former president's legal options.
Moraes, the case's rapporteur, wrote that Bolsonaro exercised leadership over an organized effort that fueled the false-fraud narrative around the 2022 vote and helped set the stage for the January 8, 2023 rampage through federal buildings.
The same panel also moved to uphold convictions against several former senior officials, including ex-ministers and a former Navy commander. Bolsonaro's former aide Mauro Cid did not appeal after a plea deal and serves a lighter sentence in an open regime.
What happens next is procedural but consequential. Once the virtual window closes, the panel can formalize the outcome and, if needed, clear the way for custody and sentence execution orders. Remaining appeals exist but are narrow and rarely successful.
