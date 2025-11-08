Erdoğan: Liberation Of Garabagh Is Great Source Of Pride Not Only For Azerbaijan But Also For Entire Turkic World

“The liberation of Garabagh is a great source of pride not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world,” he added.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.