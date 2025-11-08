Azerbaijan's Mod Leadership Visits Graves Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev And Martyrs (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On Victory Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

The leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the Great Leader in the Alley of Honor, paying tribute to his bright memory. The grave of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also visited, and flowers were laid in her honor.

Subsequently, the servicemen who arrived at the Alley of Martyrs laid flowers at the graves of the Heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, as well as at the Eternal Flame monument.

The leadership and personnel of the Defense Ministry visited the Military Memorial Cemetery.

At the ceremony, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed by the military orchestra, the memory of the Martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and flowers were laid on their graves in tribute to their eternal memory.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with Martyrs' families and inquired about their concerns.

The families of the Martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for shown attention and care.