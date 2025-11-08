403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweeden, Ukraine to create joint defense innovation hub
(MENAFN) Sweden and Ukraine have agreed to create a joint defense innovation hub aimed at combining Sweden’s research expertise with Ukraine’s wartime experience, according to reports.
The agreement was formalized Thursday when Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal signed a letter of intent. “We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site,” Jonson said.
While no immediate production is planned, both countries aim to focus on the development of new weapon technologies. Sweden also anticipates delivering Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within three years, including comprehensive training for pilots and technicians.
Shmyhal noted that the contract timeline will be finalized within days but added that Ukraine intends to request delivery of existing fighter jets as early as next year. “We insist that it be 2026, and we are negotiating with partners about this. The production of the E/F Gripen will begin a little later,” he said.
The Ukrainian minister explained that production would gradually move from large-scale assembly toward local manufacturing of individual parts, describing the initiative as “the largest ever on the European continent.”
The agreement was formalized Thursday when Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal signed a letter of intent. “We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site,” Jonson said.
While no immediate production is planned, both countries aim to focus on the development of new weapon technologies. Sweden also anticipates delivering Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within three years, including comprehensive training for pilots and technicians.
Shmyhal noted that the contract timeline will be finalized within days but added that Ukraine intends to request delivery of existing fighter jets as early as next year. “We insist that it be 2026, and we are negotiating with partners about this. The production of the E/F Gripen will begin a little later,” he said.
The Ukrainian minister explained that production would gradually move from large-scale assembly toward local manufacturing of individual parts, describing the initiative as “the largest ever on the European continent.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment