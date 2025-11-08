“I Felt Unsafe”: Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Rider Tried To Grab Her Legs During Ride

Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that a Rapido bike taxi rider behaved inappropriately during her ride, claiming that he attempted to grab her legs multiple times while she was travelling from Church Street to her paying guest accommodation on Friday. The incident, which has now gone viral after the woman shared her ordeal on Instagram, has prompted an investigation by the Bengaluru City Police. Rapido, meanwhile, has stated that it is taking the complaint seriously and has initiated an internal inquiry, reiterating that passenger safety remains its top priority.

Woman Alleges Inappropriate Behaviour During Ride

In her Instagram post, the woman recounted the distressing experience, saying that the incident occurred unexpectedly while the ride was underway.

“The captain (rider) tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I could not even process it, let alone record it,” she wrote.

She further stated that when it happened again, she confronted the rider, saying,“Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo (What are you doing? Do not do this).” However, despite her protest, the rider allegedly did not stop the inappropriate behaviour.

Passenger Felt Unsafe but Completed the Ride

According to her post, the woman decided not to halt the ride midway as she was new to the city and unfamiliar with the route. Upon reaching her destination, a bystander noticed her visibly shaken state and intervened after she narrated what had happened.

“The captain apologised and said he would not do it again. But as he left, he pointed his finger at me in a manner that made me feel even more unsafe,” she wrote, adding that such experiences leave a lasting impact on women commuters.

Police Seek Details, Rapido Launches Inquiry

The Bengaluru City Police responded promptly to her post on social media, urging her to share the exact location of the incident and her contact details so that a formal investigation could begin.

Meanwhile, Rapido issued an official statement expressing concern and assuring full cooperation with the authorities.

“We are deeply concerned to learn about the captain's inappropriate conduct during your recent ride. Your safety and comfort remain our top priorities. Kindly allow us some time to investigate the matter in detail,” the company said in a statement.

A Call for Safer Commutes

The woman concluded her post by urging fellow commuters, especially women, to speak up about such incidents.

“I am sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this, not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere,” she wrote, adding that this was not the first time she had encountered inappropriate behaviour while commuting in the city.

The post has since triggered widespread outrage online, with netizens demanding stricter safety measures and better accountability from ride-hailing platforms.