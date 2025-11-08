Five Indian Nationals Working On Electrification Projects Kidnapped In Mali Amid Jihadist Violence

"We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals," a company representative told AFP.

"The other Indians working for the company have been evacuated to Bamako," the capital, he added.

No group has claimed the kidnappings so far.

Mali, currently ruled by a military junta, has been struggling to contain surging unrest blamed on criminal groups and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The security situation has exacerbated an economic crisis in the impoverished country, where the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) has imposed a suffocating fuel blockade.

Kidnappings targeting foreigners are common in the country, which has been plagued by coups and conflicts since 2012.

JNIM jihadists kidnapped two Emirati nationals and an Iranian near Bamako in September.

The victims were released last week for a ransom of at least $50 million, according to sources close to the negotiations.