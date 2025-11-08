403
Syrian Leader Holds Discussions with Five World Leaders
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa convened Friday with multiple heads of state during the COP30 climate summit taking place in Belem, Brazil.
A State media outlet reported al-Sharaa conducted discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Dutch Premier Dick Schoof. The Syrian leader additionally engaged in dialogue with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani accompanied the president to all diplomatic encounters, while Local Administration and Environment Minister Mohammad Anjarani participated specifically in the session with the Dutch premier, the outlet confirmed.
The state news service provided no information regarding the substance of these bilateral exchanges.
Al-Sharaa and his official delegation traveled to Belem for the heads of state portion of COP30. The attendance represents a historic milestone—the inaugural participation of a Syrian president in a UN climate conference since the international process launched in 1995.
