Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian Leader Holds Discussions with Five World Leaders

Syrian Leader Holds Discussions with Five World Leaders


2025-11-08 05:15:53
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa convened Friday with multiple heads of state during the COP30 climate summit taking place in Belem, Brazil.

A State media outlet reported al-Sharaa conducted discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Dutch Premier Dick Schoof. The Syrian leader additionally engaged in dialogue with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani accompanied the president to all diplomatic encounters, while Local Administration and Environment Minister Mohammad Anjarani participated specifically in the session with the Dutch premier, the outlet confirmed.

The state news service provided no information regarding the substance of these bilateral exchanges.

Al-Sharaa and his official delegation traveled to Belem for the heads of state portion of COP30. The attendance represents a historic milestone—the inaugural participation of a Syrian president in a UN climate conference since the international process launched in 1995.

MENAFN08112025000045017169ID1110314253



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search