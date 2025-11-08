Hand Grenade Blast Inside Bara Home Leaves Three Dead, One Critically Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A sudden hand grenade explosion inside a house in the Nala area of Malikdin Khel, within the jurisdiction of Bara Police Station in Khyber district, left three people dead and one seriously injured on Friday, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred when a hand grenade unexpectedly detonated inside the residence, killing 60-year-old Daulat, son of Khan Mir; 39-year-old Rehmatullah, son of Gulistan; and 37-year-old Haroon, son of Gul Mat Shah, on the spot.

Fifteen-year-old Habibullah was critically wounded and was first shifted to Dogra Hospital for initial treatment before being moved to Peshawar in a critical condition.

Dr Alamgir, the MS of Dogra Hospital, confirmed that the injured teenager's condition remains precarious. Meanwhile, the SHO of Bara Police Station said an investigation is under way to determine the nature and motive behind the explosion.

Sources claimed that one of the deceased was a serving police official.